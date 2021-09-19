Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Richmond

(RICHMOND, VA) Gas prices vary across the Richmond area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Richmond area ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.07, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Richmond area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 8006 Mechanicsville Tpk.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 8006 Mechanicsville Tpk, Mechanicsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

CITGO 2605 Hull St, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

7-Eleven 1301 Richmond Hwy, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ --

7-Eleven 2922 Richmond Hwy, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.09

7-Eleven 4700 Walmsley Blvd, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.43 $ 3.83 $ 3.09

Mobil 122 S Belvidere St, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 550 S Airport Dr. As of 05:18 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.