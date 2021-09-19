CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Where’s the most expensive gas in Greensboro?

Greensboro News Flash
4 days ago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0c0sJFdK00

(GREENSBORO, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Greensboro?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greensboro area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greensboro area appeared to be at CITGO, at 2515 Freeman Mill Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

2515 Freeman Mill Rd, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.49

Shell

1102 Summit Ave, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Exxon

1820 Battleground Ave, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$--

Shell

2514 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.19
$3.79
$3.19
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.19

Speedway

2834 Battleground Ave, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.62
$3.18

Mobil

2810 Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.45
$3.80
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gastown at 1409 S Eugene St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Greensboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

