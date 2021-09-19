Where’s the most expensive gas in Greensboro?

(GREENSBORO, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Greensboro?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greensboro area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greensboro area appeared to be at CITGO, at 2515 Freeman Mill Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 2515 Freeman Mill Rd, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Shell 1102 Summit Ave, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Exxon 1820 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ --

Shell 2514 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.79 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Speedway 2834 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.62 $ 3.18

Mobil 2810 Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.80 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gastown at 1409 S Eugene St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.