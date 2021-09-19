Are you overpaying for gas in Fort Wayne? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(FORT WAYNE, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.22 for gas in the Fort Wayne area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Wayne area was $3.22 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $3.34 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 6302 Illinois Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 6302 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.60 $ 3.95 $ 3.35

Shell 3116 W Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ --

Sunoco 624 E Lewis St, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Lassus Handy Dandy 1630 Spy Run Ave, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Lassus Handy Dandy 2230 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.35

STOPnSHOP 1803 E Wayne St, Fort Wayne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5110 Value Dr. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.