CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

Are you overpaying for gas in Fort Wayne? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Fort Wayne Bulletin
Fort Wayne Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0c0sJEkb00

(FORT WAYNE, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.22 for gas in the Fort Wayne area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Wayne area was $3.22 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $3.34 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 6302 Illinois Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

6302 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.60
$3.95
$3.35

Shell

3116 W Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.55
$3.95
$--

Sunoco

624 E Lewis St, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Lassus Handy Dandy

1630 Spy Run Ave, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Lassus Handy Dandy

2230 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.54
$3.84
$3.35

STOPnSHOP

1803 E Wayne St, Fort Wayne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5110 Value Dr. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne, IN
326
Followers
502
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Wayne Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy