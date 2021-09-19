Are you overpaying for gas in Corpus Christi? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.75 for gas in the Corpus Christi area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Corpus Christi area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.75 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Corpus Christi area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 4101 Agnes St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 4101 Agnes St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 4849 Leopard St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 5175 Ih-37, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.89

Valero 5202 Ih-37, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 2.89

Exxon 3760 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Sunoco 5702 Leopard St, Corpus Christi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4833 S Padre Island Dr . As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.