Are you overpaying for gas in Corpus Christi? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.75 for gas in the Corpus Christi area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Corpus Christi area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.75 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Corpus Christi area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 4101 Agnes St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.65
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4833 S Padre Island Dr . As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
