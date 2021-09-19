CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Toledo as of Sunday

Toledo News Watch
Toledo News Watch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyBl9_0c0sJCz900

(TOLEDO, OH) Gas prices vary across the Toledo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Toledo area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1130 Buck Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

BP

1130 Buck Rd, Rossford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco (S&G)

1455 S Byrne Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.18
$3.45
$3.75
$3.19
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.29

BP

3808 Woodville Rd, Northwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.14
card
card$3.25
$3.24
$3.54
$3.14

BP

4128 Monroe St, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.12
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.22
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

615 Oak St, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

310 W Alexis Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.12
$3.42
$3.72
$3.19
card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.78
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 2460 Navarre Ave. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

