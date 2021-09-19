High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Toledo as of Sunday

(TOLEDO, OH) Gas prices vary across the Toledo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Toledo area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1130 Buck Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1130 Buck Rd, Rossford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco (S&G) 1455 S Byrne Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.29

BP 3808 Woodville Rd, Northwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.14

BP 4128 Monroe St, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 615 Oak St, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 310 W Alexis Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 2460 Navarre Ave. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.