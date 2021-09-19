Don’t overpay for gas in Columbia: Analysis shows most expensive station

(COLUMBIA, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Columbia area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbia area ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbia area appeared to be at BP, at 2900 Rosewood Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Columbia area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2900 Rosewood Dr, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Amoco 1421 Gervais St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Shell 3430 Forest Dr, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ --

Shell 830 Assembly St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1000 Elmwood Ave, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2020 Gervais St, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1355 Knox Abbott Dr. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.