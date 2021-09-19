Don’t overpay for gas in Columbia: Analysis shows most expensive station
(COLUMBIA, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Columbia area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbia area ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.85 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbia area appeared to be at BP, at 2900 Rosewood Dr.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Columbia area that as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--
|card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.77
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.59
$--
|card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.65
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1355 Knox Abbott Dr. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
