High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in West Palm Beach as of Sunday

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the West Palm Beach area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.84 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.11 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the West Palm Beach area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the West Palm Beach area appeared to be at BP, at 1921 Okeechobee Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1921 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 252 S Military Trl, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2269 S Military Trl, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.37 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4049 Haverhill Rd N, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 7245 N Military Trl, Riviera Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5980 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 6715 S Dixie Hwy. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.