Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Spokane

(SPOKANE, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.64 for gas in the Spokane area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Spokane area ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.64 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Spokane area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2910 N Division St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2910 N Division St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ --

Chevron 4615 N Division St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Chevron 3602 E Sprague Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Exxon 502 N Freya St, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 5821 E Broadway Ave, Spokane Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ 4.25 $ --

Chevron 932 W 3Rd Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 3.75

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5601 E Sprague Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.