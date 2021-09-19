Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Spokane
(SPOKANE, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.64 for gas in the Spokane area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Spokane area ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.64 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Spokane area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2910 N Division St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$3.59
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$--
$4.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$4.09
$3.75
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5601 E Sprague Ave. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
