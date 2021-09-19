Analysis shows most expensive gas in Santa Ana

(SANTA ANA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Santa Ana area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Santa Ana area ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $4.85, with an average price of $4.32 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2331 E Katella Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.85 $ 4.93 $ 4.99 $ --

Shell 320 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.39

Chevron 325 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ -- card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

76 9011 Westminster Ave, Garden Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

Chevron 401 N Grand Ave, Santa Ana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.29

Chevron 801 N Bristol St, Santa Ana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Libra Gasoline at 1131 S Main St. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.