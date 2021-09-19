High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Grand Rapids as of Sunday

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Grand Rapids area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Grand Rapids area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 248 Cherry St Sw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 248 Cherry St Sw, Grand Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.95 $ 3.27

BP 1639 Leonard St Nw, Grand Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Family Fare 2755 Lake Michigan Dr Nw, Grand Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Speedway 2750 Lake Michigan Dr Nw, Grand Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Meijer 315 Wilson Ave, Walker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ 3.29

Marathon 4415 Lake Michigan Dr, Walker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.49 $ 3.82 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3901 Alpine Ave Nw. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.