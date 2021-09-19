High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Grand Rapids as of Sunday
(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Grand Rapids area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Grand Rapids area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 248 Cherry St Sw.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.95
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.44
$3.79
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.78
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.49
$3.82
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3901 Alpine Ave Nw. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
