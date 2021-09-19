Analysis shows most expensive gas in Knoxville
(KNOXVILLE, TN) Gas prices vary across the Knoxville area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Knoxville area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Weigel's, at 6921 Kingston Pike.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Knoxville area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.28
$3.59
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.24
$--
$3.05
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$3.49
$3.05
|card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.56
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 6519 Chapman Hwy. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
