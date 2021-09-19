Don’t overpay for gas in Baton Rouge: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Gas prices vary across the Baton Rouge area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.89 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.4 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Baton Rouge area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at Scenic Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 7930 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 3847 La-1 S, Port Allen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ -- $ --

Exxon 3195 La-1 S, Port Allen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

CITGO 1300 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 1334 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 10000 Dawnadele Ave. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.4 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.