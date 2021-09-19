Paying too much for gas Rochester? Analysis shows most expensive station
(ROCHESTER, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.22 for gas in the Rochester area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rochester area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.22 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rochester area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 404 Mt Hope Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.39
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|card
card$--
$3.59
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.33
$3.39
$3.69
$3.39
|card
card$3.39
$3.49
$3.79
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to East West Energy at 2575 Culver Rd . As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
