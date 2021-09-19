Paying too much for gas Rochester? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ROCHESTER, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.22 for gas in the Rochester area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Rochester area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.22 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rochester area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 404 Mt Hope Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 404 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 390 Culver Rd, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ -- card card $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Sunoco 1656 East Ave, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 575 N Winton Rd, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.33 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.49

Sunoco 1581 Titus Ave, Irondequoit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2955 Dewey Ave, Greece

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to East West Energy at 2575 Culver Rd . As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.