CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Are you overpaying for gas in New Orleans? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

New Orleans Dispatch
New Orleans Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0c0sJ1MP00

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the New Orleans area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.79 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the New Orleans area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 5600 Tchoupitoulas St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

5600 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.34

Chevron

7415 W Judge Perez Dr, Arabi
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.09

Chevron

8245 W St Bernard Hwy, Chalmette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3200 Veterans Blvd, Metairie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.99
$3.29

Chevron

3901 Airline Dr, Metairie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1001 Stumpf Blvd , Gretna
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3900 Dublin St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Traffic
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans, LA
394
Followers
499
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Orleans Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy