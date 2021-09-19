Are you overpaying for gas in New Orleans? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the New Orleans area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.79 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.56 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the New Orleans area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 5600 Tchoupitoulas St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 5600 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Chevron 7415 W Judge Perez Dr, Arabi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Chevron 8245 W St Bernard Hwy, Chalmette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3200 Veterans Blvd, Metairie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Chevron 3901 Airline Dr, Metairie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1001 Stumpf Blvd , Gretna

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3900 Dublin St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.56 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.