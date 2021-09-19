Analysis shows most expensive gas in Tulsa

(TULSA, OK) Gas prices vary across the Tulsa area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.90 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tulsa area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1502 N Yale Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tulsa area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1502 N Yale Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Super Corner Stop 449 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 2502 N Harvard Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 3031 S 65Th W Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 6104 W 41St St S, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.12 $ 3.35 $ 2.93

Shamrock 3301 W 61St St S, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4420 S Sheridan Rd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.