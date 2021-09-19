High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Wichita as of Sunday

(WICHITA, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Wichita?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wichita area ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.9, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wichita area appeared to be at Conoco, at 1622 S West St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 1622 S West St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

QuikTrip 1010 E Douglas Ave, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

QuikTrip 730 S Broadway St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

QuikTrip 730 N Broadway St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

QuikTrip 1112 W Douglas Ave, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ --

Phillips 66 515 N Seneca St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 9700 E Kellogg Ave. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.