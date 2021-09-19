Don’t overpay for gas in Riverside: Analysis shows most expensive station

(RIVERSIDE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.30 for gas in the Riverside area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.87 per gallon to $5.0, with an average price of $4.30 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Riverside area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Riverside area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3304 14Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3304 14Th St, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 5.00 $ -- $ 5.29 $ --

Shell 3502 Adams St, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.60 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

Chevron 5305 Arlington Ave, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3476 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 4.89 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 3390 La Sierra Ave, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ 4.89 $ --

Chevron 19220 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Rialto Travel Center at 3610 S Riverside Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.