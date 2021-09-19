Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in El Paso

(EL PASO, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in El Paso?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the El Paso area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway, at 1095 Sunland Park Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 1095 Sunland Park Dr, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Chevron 214 Val Verde St, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ --

Quick Mart 311 W Paisano Dr, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Circle K 1408 W Yandell Dr, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.15

Alon 1733 Brown St, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 2200 N Mesa St, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 6101 Gateway Blvd W . As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.