Where’s the most expensive gas in Pompano Beach?

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Gas prices vary across the Pompano Beach area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.34 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.10 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pompano Beach area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pompano Beach area appeared to be at Marathon, at 4353 N Ocean Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pompano Beach area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 4353 N Ocean Dr, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 3601 N Dixie Hwy, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Chevron 1490 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Shell 301 W Hillsboro Blvd, Deerfield Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 299 W Hillsboro Blvd , Deerfield Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

Marathon 4389 N Andrews Ave, Oakland Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.28 $ 3.78 $ 4.08 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 4517 N Dixie Hwy. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.34 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.