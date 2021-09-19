Are you overpaying for gas in Nashville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(NASHVILLE, TN) Gas prices vary across the Nashville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Nashville area was $3.01 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 9 Hermitage Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 9 Hermitage Ave, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1702 West End Ave, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.74 $ -- $ --

Shell 2112 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mapco 4211 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Shell 4601 Alabama Ave, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.74 $ 4.19 $ 3.39

Billy’s Corner 4400 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Zack's Express at 3508 Clarksville Pike. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.