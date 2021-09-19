CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Virginia Beach

 4 days ago
(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Virginia Beach?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Virginia Beach area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1085 Virginia Beach Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Virginia Beach area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1085 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.99
$--

Shell

705 22Nd St, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.09

BP

729 22Nd St, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

1672 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.05

Wawa

1700 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.41
$--
$3.05

CITGO

909 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

