Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Washington

(WASHINGTON, DC) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Washington area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.85 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Washington area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.14 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Washington area appeared to be at BP, at 6300 Georgia Ave Nw.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

BP 6300 Georgia Ave Nw, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 3.09

Shell 1576 Wisconsin Ave Nw, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.89 $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1248 Pennsylvania Ave Se , Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.39

King 2917 Martin Luther King Jr Ave Se, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4900 Wisconsin Ave Nw, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.93 $ 4.03 $ 3.43

Exxon 2150 M St Nw, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.33 $ 3.83 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.83 $ 3.93 $ 3.33

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Red Top at 949 East West Hwy. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.