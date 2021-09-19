Where’s the most expensive gas in Raleigh?
(RALEIGH, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Raleigh area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Raleigh area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Raleigh area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1709 Lake Wheeler Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Raleigh area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.47
$3.87
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2537 S Saunders St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0