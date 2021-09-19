Don’t overpay for gas in Birmingham: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Gas prices vary across the Birmingham area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Birmingham area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Birmingham area appeared to be at Texaco, at 400 19Th St S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 400 19Th St S, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 4.09 $ --

Shell 5017 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.18

Shell 5117 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.18

Shell 2236 Highland Ave S, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2188 Highland Ave S, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 7801 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 317 W Valley Ave. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.