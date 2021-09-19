CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Don't overpay for gas in Birmingham: Analysis shows most expensive station

Birmingham Bulletin
Birmingham Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0c0sImbO00

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Gas prices vary across the Birmingham area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Birmingham area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Birmingham area appeared to be at Texaco, at 400 19Th St S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

400 19Th St S, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$4.09
$--

Shell

5017 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.18

Shell

5117 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.18

Shell

2236 Highland Ave S, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2188 Highland Ave S, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

7801 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 317 W Valley Ave. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

