Are you overpaying for gas in Colorado Springs? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.57 for gas in the Colorado Springs area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Colorado Springs area ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.77, with an average price of $3.57 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Colorado Springs area appeared to be at Conoco, at 221 S 8Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 221 S 8Th St, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ 4.17 $ 4.47 $ 3.57

Kum & Go 2588 Airport Rd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 4.24 $ 3.39

Conoco 2802 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 3.39

Shell 210 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.14 $ 4.49 $ 3.59

Conoco 330 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 3.59

Circle K 1225 Academy Park Loop, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.14 $ 4.49 $ 3.55

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Everyday at 1502 S Tejon St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.