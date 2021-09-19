Are you overpaying for gas in Colorado Springs? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.57 for gas in the Colorado Springs area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Colorado Springs area ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.77, with an average price of $3.57 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Colorado Springs area appeared to be at Conoco, at 221 S 8Th St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.77
$4.17
$4.47
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.99
$4.24
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$4.09
$4.39
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$4.14
$4.49
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$4.09
$4.39
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$4.14
$4.49
$3.55
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Everyday at 1502 S Tejon St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
