Are you overpaying for gas in Tucson? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(TUCSON, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Tucson area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.92 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tucson area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 880 W Saint Marys Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tucson area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.15
$3.41
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.41
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.41
$3.65
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.34
$3.59
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.65
$3.06
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
