Are you overpaying for gas in Tucson? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(TUCSON, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Tucson area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.92 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tucson area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 880 W Saint Marys Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tucson area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 880 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Circle K 3031 E 22Nd St , Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ 3.41 $ 3.65 $ --

Circle K 401 S Alvernon Way, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.41 $ 3.65 $ --

Circle K 3840 E 22Nd St , Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.41 $ 3.65 $ 3.15

QuikTrip 1401 S Alvernon Way, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Fry's 4144 E 22Nd St, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.06

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.