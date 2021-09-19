CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Are you overpaying for gas in Tucson? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Tucson Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scJRB_0c0sIjxD00

(TUCSON, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Tucson area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.92 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tucson area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 880 W Saint Marys Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tucson area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

880 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.59

Circle K

3031 E 22Nd St , Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.15
$3.41
$3.65
$--

Circle K

401 S Alvernon Way, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.41
$3.65
$--

Circle K

3840 E 22Nd St , Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.41
$3.65
$3.15

QuikTrip

1401 S Alvernon Way, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.34
$3.59
$3.15

Fry's

4144 E 22Nd St, Tucson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.65
$3.06

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

