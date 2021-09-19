CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Bakersfield?

Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0c0sIi4U00

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.23 for gas in the Bakersfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bakersfield area ranged from $3.43 per gallon to $4.87, with an average price of $4.23 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bakersfield area appeared to be at Shell, at 2300 Panama Ln.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bakersfield area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2300 Panama Ln, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.39
card
card$4.87
$--
$--
$4.49

Chevron

2700 Oswell St, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$--
$--
$4.49
card
card$4.82
$4.82
$--
$4.62

Chevron

35301 Merle Haggard Dr, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.49
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.59

Shell

35184 Merle Haggard Dr, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.67
$4.87
$4.97
$4.27
card
card$4.77
$4.97
$5.07
$4.37

Chevron

10 Union Ave, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.71
$4.91
$--
$4.51

Shell

3605 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$--
$--
$4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 805 34Th St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.43 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Traffic
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Traffic
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Panama#Shell
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield, CA
581
Followers
476
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy