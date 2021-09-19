Where’s the most expensive gas in Bakersfield?

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.23 for gas in the Bakersfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bakersfield area ranged from $3.43 per gallon to $4.87, with an average price of $4.23 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bakersfield area appeared to be at Shell, at 2300 Panama Ln.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bakersfield area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2300 Panama Ln, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.39 card card $ 4.87 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Chevron 2700 Oswell St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49 card card $ 4.82 $ 4.82 $ -- $ 4.62

Chevron 35301 Merle Haggard Dr, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.59

Shell 35184 Merle Haggard Dr, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.67 $ 4.87 $ 4.97 $ 4.27 card card $ 4.77 $ 4.97 $ 5.07 $ 4.37

Chevron 10 Union Ave, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.71 $ 4.91 $ -- $ 4.51

Shell 3605 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ 4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 805 34Th St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.43 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.