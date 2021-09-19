Are you overpaying for gas in Kansas City? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(KANSAS CITY, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Kansas City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Kansas City area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 4632 Paseo Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kansas City area that as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

BP 4632 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Sinclair 311 S 18Th St, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 201 W 6Th St, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

BP 1500 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Amoco 702 Paseo Blvd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1900 Independence Ave, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to QuikTrip at 1401 Armour Rd. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.