Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fresno

(FRESNO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Fresno?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.94 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fresno area ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.22 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fresno area appeared to be at Chevron, at 5993 E Belmont Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 5993 E Belmont Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3018 W Clinton Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 940 E Belmont Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1350 Fresno St, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ 5.09 $ --

Chevron 5596 E Kings Canyon Rd, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ -- $ --

Chevron 4021 S Maple Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ 4.51

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2270 Clovis Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.