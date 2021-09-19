CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Are you overpaying for gas in Buffalo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0c0sIeXa00

(BUFFALO, NY) If you’re paying more than $27.40 for gas in the Buffalo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $132.92 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Buffalo area was $27.40 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $135.9 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Buffalo area appeared to be at Robo Mart, at 21 Princess St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Buffalo area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Robo Mart

21 Princess St, Fort Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$135.90
$--
$--
$--

Esso

350 Bertie St, Fort Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$135.90
$--
$--
$128.90

Esso

1645 North Service Rd, Fort Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$131.90
$--
$--
$--

Canadian Tire

255 Garrison Rd, Fort Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$129.90
$143.90
$149.90
$--

Petro-Canada

1326 Garrison Rd, Fort Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$129.90
$149.90
$163.90
$134.90

Flying J

1637 Pettit Rd, Fort Erie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$129.90
$142.90
$148.90
$131.90

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Delta Sonic at 1264 Main St. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Traffic
City
Buffalo, NY
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robo Mart
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Buffalo Post

Buffalo Post

Buffalo, NY
304
Followers
524
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy