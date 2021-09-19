Paying too much for gas Tampa? Analysis shows most expensive station

(TAMPA, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Tampa?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tampa area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tampa area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 2309 N 22Nd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 2309 N 22Nd St, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Shell 4205 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 4650 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1002 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

BP 4843 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 4802 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 4150 W Hillsborough Ave. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.