Tampa, FL

Paying too much for gas Tampa? Analysis shows most expensive station

Tampa Times
 4 days ago
(TAMPA, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Tampa?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tampa area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tampa area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 2309 N 22Nd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

2309 N 22Nd St, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$--
$--
$3.99
$--

Shell

4205 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

4650 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1002 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.29

BP

4843 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

4802 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 4150 W Hillsborough Ave. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

