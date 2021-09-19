Paying too much for gas Tampa? Analysis shows most expensive station
(TAMPA, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Tampa?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tampa area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tampa area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 2309 N 22Nd St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$--
$--
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.16
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 4150 W Hillsborough Ave. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
