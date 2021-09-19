CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Voice
 4 days ago
(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Gas prices vary across the Oklahoma City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Oklahoma City area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.54 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oklahoma City area appeared to be at Shell, at 440 Nw 6Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oklahoma City area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

440 Nw 6Th St, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Valero

3722 Nw 39Th Expy, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$2.89

Conoco

7308 N May Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.34
$--
$--

Valero

2040 Nw 10Th St, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

Valero

2901 N Macarthur Blvd, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.09
$3.17
$--

Shell

900 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4201 N May Ave. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

