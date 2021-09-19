Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Oklahoma City

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Gas prices vary across the Oklahoma City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Oklahoma City area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.54 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oklahoma City area appeared to be at Shell, at 440 Nw 6Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oklahoma City area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 440 Nw 6Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Valero 3722 Nw 39Th Expy, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Conoco 7308 N May Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ -- $ --

Valero 2040 Nw 10Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2901 N Macarthur Blvd, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.09 $ 3.17 $ --

Shell 900 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4201 N May Ave. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.54 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.