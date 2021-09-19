Don’t overpay for gas in Louisville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Gas prices vary across the Louisville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Louisville area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3002 River Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3002 River Rd, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Valero 1035 Zorn Ave, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Stop N Go 24 Hours 1620 Allison Ln, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1702 Allison Ln, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 1025 W Broadway, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 2025 E Spring St, New Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3408 Bardstown Rd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.