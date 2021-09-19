CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Don’t overpay for gas in Louisville: Analysis shows most expensive station

Louisville Daily
Louisville Daily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0c0sIXJN00

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Gas prices vary across the Louisville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Louisville area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3002 River Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

3002 River Rd, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19

Valero

1035 Zorn Ave, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Stop N Go 24 Hours

1620 Allison Ln, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Valero

1702 Allison Ln, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Shell

1025 W Broadway, Louisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.09

Shell

2025 E Spring St, New Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3408 Bardstown Rd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

 

