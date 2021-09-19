Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Albuquerque

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Albuquerque area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Albuquerque area ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2124 San Mateo Blvd Ne.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2124 San Mateo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 3601 Gibson Blvd Se, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Fill Up 400 Lomas Blvd Ne , Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Shell 3008 San Mateo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.47 $ 3.85 $ 3.33

Chevron 1301 Broadway Blvd Se, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1111 Rio Grande Blvd Nw, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to AAFES at 2090 Truman St Se. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.