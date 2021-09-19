CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzR1f_0c0sIWQe00

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Albuquerque area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Albuquerque area ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2124 San Mateo Blvd Ne.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2124 San Mateo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Valero

3601 Gibson Blvd Se, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.05

Fill Up

400 Lomas Blvd Ne , Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.69

Shell

3008 San Mateo Blvd Ne, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.47
$3.85
$3.33

Chevron

1301 Broadway Blvd Se, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1111 Rio Grande Blvd Nw, Albuquerque
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to AAFES at 2090 Truman St Se. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Traffic
City
Albuquerque, NM
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Aafes
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque, NM
354
Followers
436
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy