Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Albuquerque
(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Albuquerque area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Albuquerque area ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.11 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2124 San Mateo Blvd Ne.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.47
$3.85
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to AAFES at 2090 Truman St Se. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 1