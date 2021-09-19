Paying too much for gas Memphis? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MEMPHIS, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Memphis?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Memphis area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Memphis area appeared to be at Shell, at 464 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Memphis area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 464 N Main St, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 186 N Danny Thomas Blvd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1003 Union Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 2346 Summer Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Marathon 300 Poplar Ave, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 843 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mapco at 3278 Summer Ave. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.