Paying too much for gas Milwaukee? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Milwaukee?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Milwaukee area ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Milwaukee area appeared to be at CITGO, at 4302 W Capitol Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 4302 W Capitol Dr, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 350 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 4.19 $ 3.39

BP 1202 W Highland Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1030 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 4.19 $ --

Mobil 1700 W Hampton Ave , Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Jetz 1425 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.19 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to S.K. Petro Mart at 2501 S 13Th St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.