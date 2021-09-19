Where’s the most expensive gas in Sacramento?

(SACRAMENTO, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.30 for gas in the Sacramento area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.30 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sacramento area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2449 Northgate Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2449 Northgate Blvd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.89 card card $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 5.29 $ 4.99

Chevron 2738 El Centro Rd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.79

Chevron 4200 Norwood Ave, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.49 card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ 4.59

Valero 600 Rio Tierra Ave, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ -- card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ --

Chevron 3950 Truxel Rd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 7901 College Town Dr, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.65 $ 4.81 $ 4.91 $ 4.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Snacks & Gas at 2199 El Camino Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.