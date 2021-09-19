Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Columbus
(COLUMBUS, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Columbus?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbus area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.22, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbus area appeared to be at BP, at 660 Neil Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Columbus area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.22
$3.52
$3.82
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.94
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.29
$3.59
$3.73
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 1102 W Mound St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
