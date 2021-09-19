CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Columbus

Columbus News Alert
Columbus News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nh6Xu_0c0sIMqc00

(COLUMBUS, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Columbus?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Columbus area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.22, with an average price of $3.12 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Columbus area appeared to be at BP, at 660 Neil Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Columbus area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

BP

660 Neil Ave, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.22
$3.52
$3.82
$--

Sunoco

648 Grandview Ave, Grandview Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.39

Sunoco

2825 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.54
$3.94
$--

Sunoco

2280 Stelzer Rd, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$--

BP

3909 Alum Creek Dr, Obetz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.19

Marathon

74 W Mound St, Columbus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.29
$3.59
$3.73

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 1102 W Mound St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Columbus News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

