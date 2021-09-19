CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis shows most expensive gas in Orlando

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnC54_0c0sIK5A00

(ORLANDO, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Orlando?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Orlando area was $3.07 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.82 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 2610 Edgewater Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

2610 Edgewater Dr, College Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.66
$3.83
$--

Sunoco

2199 Lee Rd, Winter Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

4845 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$3.13
$--
$--
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

3025 E Colonial Dr, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$3.12
$3.34
$3.64
$3.14

Mobil

6662 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09
card
card$3.12
$3.45
$3.77
$3.18

Shell

325 E Par St, Orlando
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$3.57
$3.87
$3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 906 Lee Rd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

