Don’t overpay for gas in Cincinnati: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CINCINNATI, OH) Gas prices vary across the Cincinnati area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cincinnati area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 205 Calhoun St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 205 Calhoun St, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ --

BP 2606 Jefferson Ave, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3337 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 4545 Reading Rd, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Shell 30 E Liberty St, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 901 W 8Th St, Cincinnati

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.95 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 1318 Madison Ave. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.