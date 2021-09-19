CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Don’t overpay for gas in Cincinnati: Analysis shows most expensive station

Cincinnati Dispatch
Cincinnati Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1SSI_0c0sIJCR00

(CINCINNATI, OH) Gas prices vary across the Cincinnati area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cincinnati area was $3.08 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 205 Calhoun St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

205 Calhoun St, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.99
$--

BP

2606 Jefferson Ave, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Shell

3337 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

BP

4545 Reading Rd, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$--

Shell

30 E Liberty St, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Shell

901 W 8Th St, Cincinnati
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.95
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 1318 Madison Ave. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Cincinnati, OH
Traffic
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Shell#Sunoco
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati, OH
427
Followers
501
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy