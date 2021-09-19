Analysis shows most expensive gas in San Antonio

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Gas prices vary across the San Antonio area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the San Antonio area was $2.64 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.45 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 2315 Harry Wurzbach Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 2315 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Chevron 2730 Hillcrest Dr, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Downtown Food Store 531 Elm St, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 700 N Alamo St, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Chevron 1900 N St Mary'S St, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 602 Florida St, San Antonio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.08 $ 3.37 $ 2.93

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to AAFES at Schofield Rd. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.