Jacksonville, FL

Are you overpaying for gas in Jacksonville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

 4 days ago
(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Jacksonville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jacksonville area was $3.07 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jacksonville area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 2990 Rayford St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Jacksonville area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

2990 Rayford St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29

Shell

715 N Main St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19

7-Eleven

9 W Union St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.74
$3.19

BP

1304 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$--

GATE

450 Park, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.74
$3.09

Exxon

2907 N Main St, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 6010 Moncrief Rd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

