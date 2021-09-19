Paying too much for gas St. Louis? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ST. LOUIS, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the St. Louis area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.71 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the St. Louis area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2419 State St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the St. Louis area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2419 State St, East St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 306 Riverpark Dr, East St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 2005 Mousette Ln, Sauget

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.94 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ 3.39

BP 1736 Missouri Ave, East St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 225 Mccambridge Ave, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ --

BP 2400 Mississippi Ave, Sauget

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 4608 Dr Martin L King Dr. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.