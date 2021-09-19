CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Paying too much for gas St. Louis? Analysis shows most expensive station

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWQYB_0c0sIEmo00

(ST. LOUIS, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the St. Louis area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.71 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the St. Louis area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2419 State St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the St. Louis area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP

2419 State St, East St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

BP

306 Riverpark Dr, East St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Love's Travel Stop

2005 Mousette Ln, Sauget
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.34
$3.74
$3.94
$3.34
card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.94
$3.39

BP

1736 Missouri Ave, East St Louis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

225 Mccambridge Ave, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.57
$3.87
$--

BP

2400 Mississippi Ave, Sauget
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 4608 Dr Martin L King Dr. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With St. Louis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

