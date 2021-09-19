Paying too much for gas St. Louis? Analysis shows most expensive station
(ST. LOUIS, MO) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the St. Louis area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.71 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the St. Louis area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2419 State St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the St. Louis area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.34
$3.74
$3.94
$3.34
|card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.94
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.57
$3.87
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 4608 Dr Martin L King Dr. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
