Analysis shows most expensive gas in Indianapolis

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.19 for gas in the Indianapolis area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Indianapolis area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.19 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 2160 S Meridian St .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Indianapolis area that as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 2160 S Meridian St , Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Marathon 4225 S East St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Shell 5104 E 21St St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.27 $ 3.42 $ 3.77 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Phillips 66 5220 W Troy Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.51 $ 3.98 $ --

Marathon 430 N Alabama St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ -- card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.95 $ --

BP 441 E Ohio St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Amoco at 3749 E Washington St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.