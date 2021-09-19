Analysis shows most expensive gas in Indianapolis
(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.19 for gas in the Indianapolis area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Indianapolis area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.19 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 2160 S Meridian St .
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Indianapolis area that as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.24
$3.54
$3.84
$--
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.27
$3.42
$3.77
$3.35
|card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$3.51
$3.98
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.25
$3.65
$3.95
$--
|card
card$3.25
$--
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.65
$4.05
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Amoco at 3749 E Washington St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
