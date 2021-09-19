Analysis shows most expensive gas in Chicago

(CHICAGO, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Chicago?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Chicago area was $3.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.35 to $4.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chicago area appeared to be at Shell, at 1741 S Ruble St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Chicago area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1741 S Ruble St, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 335 N Ogden Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.79 $ -- $ 3.99

Shell 1768 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.79 $ 5.19 $ --

Shell 2401 W Roosevelt Rd, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ 4.89 $ 3.49

Shell 130 W North Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ 4.75 $ 5.25 $ --

CITGO 1549 W Roosevelt Rd, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 4000 N Clark St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.