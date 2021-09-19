CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis shows most expensive gas in Chicago

Chicago Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dz6u_0c0sIC1M00

(CHICAGO, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Chicago?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Chicago area was $3.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.35 to $4.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chicago area appeared to be at Shell, at 1741 S Ruble St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Chicago area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1741 S Ruble St, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

335 N Ogden Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.79
$--
$3.99

Shell

1768 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.79
$5.19
$--

Shell

2401 W Roosevelt Rd, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$--
$4.89
$3.49

Shell

130 W North Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.25
$4.75
$5.25
$--

CITGO

1549 W Roosevelt Rd, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$--
$4.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 4000 N Clark St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Chicago Digest

