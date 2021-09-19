CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Paying too much for gas Austin? Analysis shows most expensive station

Austin Post
Austin Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0c0sI9SQ00

(AUSTIN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Austin?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.59 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $3.18, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Austin area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Austin area appeared to be at Texaco, at 2901 Spirit Of Texas Dr Suite A.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Austin area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

2901 Spirit Of Texas Dr Suite A, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.88
$3.14

Chevron

1525 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Shell

98 Redbud Trl, West Lake Hills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19

Shell

2800 Bee Caves Rd, Rollingwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

2400 Exposition Blvd, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

628 E Oltorf St, Austin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 2001 E Riverside Dr. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

