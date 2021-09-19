Don’t overpay for gas in Minneapolis: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Minneapolis area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Minneapolis area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 1221 Washington Ave S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1221 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2817 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 2700 University Ave Se, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2005 Ford Pkwy, St Paul

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

Holiday 601 5Th St N, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 101 W Grant St, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1700 Park Place Blvd. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.