Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Denver

(DENVER, CO) Gas prices vary across the Denver area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Denver area was $3.53 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $3.97 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 505 E Speer Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 505 E Speer Blvd, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 724 S University Blvd, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ --

Exxon 99 Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 3.59

Conoco 5200 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.70 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 1107 Santa Fe Dr, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ --

Shell 1300 W Colfax Ave, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 4.14 $ 4.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5195 Wadsworth Blvd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.