Denver, CO

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Denver

Denver News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18BM8h_0c0sI7gy00

(DENVER, CO) Gas prices vary across the Denver area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Denver area was $3.53 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $3.97 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 505 E Speer Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

505 E Speer Blvd, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.97
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

724 S University Blvd, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.19
$4.49
$--

Exxon

99 Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.19
$4.39
$3.59

Conoco

5200 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.70
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

1107 Santa Fe Dr, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$4.09
$4.39
$--

Shell

1300 W Colfax Ave, Denver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$4.14
$4.49
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 5195 Wadsworth Blvd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denver News Alert

Denver, CO
