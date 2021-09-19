CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Don’t overpay for gas in Las Vegas: Analysis shows most expensive station

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDBFC_0c0sI5vW00

(LAS VEGAS, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.92 for gas in the Las Vegas area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.97 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $4.46, with an average price of $3.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Las Vegas area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Las Vegas area appeared to be at Shell, at 190 E Flamingo Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

190 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$4.76
$--
card
card$4.46
$--
$4.86
$--

ARCO

209 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--

ARCO

3873 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.07
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$4.17
$--
$--
$3.59

Sinclair

4850 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.34
$4.59
$--
card
card$4.14
$4.39
$4.64
$--

7-Eleven

5180 Losee Rd, North Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.12
$4.32
$4.52
$--

Chevron

2401 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.11
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 222 S Martin Luther King Blvd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

