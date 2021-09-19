Don’t overpay for gas in Las Vegas: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LAS VEGAS, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.92 for gas in the Las Vegas area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.97 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $4.46, with an average price of $3.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Las Vegas area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Las Vegas area appeared to be at Shell, at 190 E Flamingo Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 190 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 4.76 $ -- card card $ 4.46 $ -- $ 4.86 $ --

ARCO 209 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ --

ARCO 3873 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 4.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Sinclair 4850 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.34 $ 4.59 $ -- card card $ 4.14 $ 4.39 $ 4.64 $ --

7-Eleven 5180 Losee Rd, North Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.12 $ 4.32 $ 4.52 $ --

Chevron 2401 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.11 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 222 S Martin Luther King Blvd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.