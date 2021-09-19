Don’t overpay for gas in Las Vegas: Analysis shows most expensive station
(LAS VEGAS, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.92 for gas in the Las Vegas area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.97 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $4.46, with an average price of $3.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Las Vegas area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Las Vegas area appeared to be at Shell, at 190 E Flamingo Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$4.76
$--
|card
card$4.46
$--
$4.86
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.07
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$4.17
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.34
$4.59
$--
|card
card$4.14
$4.39
$4.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.12
$4.32
$4.52
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.11
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 222 S Martin Luther King Blvd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
