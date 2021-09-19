Are you overpaying for gas in San Diego? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in San Diego?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the San Diego area ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $5.39, with an average price of $4.39 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Diego area appeared to be at Shell, at 900 Orange Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the San Diego area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 900 Orange Ave, Coronado

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 5.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2521 Pacific Hwy, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.96 $ -- $ 4.99 $ --

Shell 1011 A St, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.95 $ 5.05 $ 5.15 $ --

Mobil 2045 Pacific Hwy, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ 4.94 $ 4.99 $ 4.89

Valero 2499 Pacific Hwy, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 4.89 card card $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.99

Shell 3535 India St, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 650 Gateway Center Dr. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.