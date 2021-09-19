CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Are you overpaying for gas in San Diego? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

San Diego Post
San Diego Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8POZ_0c0sHuSB00

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in San Diego?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the San Diego area ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $5.39, with an average price of $4.39 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Diego area appeared to be at Shell, at 900 Orange Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the San Diego area that as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

900 Orange Ave, Coronado
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$5.39
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2521 Pacific Hwy, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.96
$--
$4.99
$--

Shell

1011 A St, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.95
$5.05
$5.15
$--

Mobil

2045 Pacific Hwy, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$4.94
$4.99
$4.89

Valero

2499 Pacific Hwy, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.79
$4.89
$5.09
$4.89
card
card$4.89
$4.99
$5.19
$4.99

Shell

3535 India St, San Diego
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 650 Gateway Center Dr. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

